Fashion designer Tess is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye, during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’s friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her