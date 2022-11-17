Driver 23/The Atlas Moth

Not Available

Driver 23 and The Atlas Moth document seven years in the life of Dan Cleveland, a Minneapolis-based rock guitarist/deliveryman and his band, Dark Horse. In spite of (or because of) a complex obsessive compulsive disorder, Dan is driven by an existential need to simply accomplish. An intense optimist, he meets all obstacles to his musical ambitions with uncanny determination, amazing perseverance, and strange "inventions" which visualize frustrations and make tangible the workings of his mind. Winner of 9 National/International Film Awards.