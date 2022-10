Not Available

Driver on Duty is an upcoming Malayalam film directed by debutant director Manoj Palodan. It stars Asif Ali in the lead role alongside Abhirami, Janani Iyer, Sajitha Madathil and Sruthi Lakshmi. The story revolves around the life of a lone male driver amidst 11 women police officers, which is inspired by Asia's first women police station which was inaugurated in 1973 in Kozhikode.