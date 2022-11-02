Driving Around, Following Strangers

Not Available

After the death of his grandmother, Carl decides to spend his summer with his grandfather. Far from what he knows, he finds himself having trouble relating to his grandfather and even his girlfriend back home. One day, in order to clear his mind and get away for a while, he borrows his grandfather's car to explore the town. In a local theater, his interest is piqued by an attractive woman who mysteriously arrives late to the showing. When she leaves early, his curiosity and imagination get the better of him and he follows her out...