Two brothers, Tod and Justin Purvis faced with a rare genetic disease that causes blindness (Choroideremia) decide to take the road trip of a lifetime around the United States and see everything possible before going blind. Exploring large cities and small towns, camping in national parks, pushing themselves to their limits while meeting strangers and making new friends, Driving Blind is the story of appreciating what you have, while you have it. The film is a portrait of what makes America beautiful, what really matters in life, and what we as human beings do with our short time here.