Basir owns a driving school. His wife, Seri Indah suspects he is cheating on her. Sally, Dato's Zaglol mistress takes driving lessons at Basir's driving school with Hilmi as the instructor. Hilmi has a girlfriend Faridah who works in the same place. Thinking that she as the woman her husband is having affair with is Faridah, Dato' Zaqlol's wife, Maimunah enrolls in the driving school and takes Helmi to the Genting Highlands. Faridah upset but Hilmi pacifies her. Sally who breaks off her relationships with Dato' Zaqlol, is almost killed by his hired thugs, but is saved by Hilmi. Basir meanwhile, tries to rape Faridah but she manages to kill him.