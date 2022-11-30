Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America

Not Available

The film examines the history of African Americans on the road from the early 1900’s through the 1960’s and beyond. The film explores deeply embedded dynamics of race, space and mobility in America - focusing in particular on the historical background, unfolding reality, and contemporary relevance of the experience of African Americans navigating the nation’s highways during the last four decades of Jim Crow—one of the most crucial, turbulent and transformative periods in American racial, cultural, social and political history. With urgent and powerful reverberations in American society today, this riveting history - at once revelatory, deeply troubling, and inspiring for what it reveals about human courage, creativity, and commitment to change - provides a crucial window on issues of class, gender, law enforcement, discrimination, automobile culture and national identity.