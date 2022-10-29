Not Available

Drømmen om det hvide slot

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Palladium

Throughout his childhood "The White Castle " stood as something special for Susanne . The towering spiers, the swans in the moat , yes everything she can recall his mind's eye . But Susanne has never seen the castle - she are totally blind! One day she nevertheless castle completely into poå life . Count's two sons , Walter and Albert , discover the beautiful woman hiding behind the dark briller.Det is the start of a drama that will shake to its foundations - and do not let any of the implicedrede be unchanged. Unless they otherwise are alive ...

Cast

Emil Hass Christensen Henrik Strand
Ebbe LangbergGreve Walther Wennerfeldt
Henning PalnerGreve Albert Wennerfeldt
Olaf Ussing
Birgitte FederspielFru Strand
Judy GringerMalene

View Full Cast >

Images