Five wanderers roam around Buenos Aires and it’s wild outskirts. God, schizophrenia and alcoholism is what gathers them in the search for salvation. A love triangle and the obsession over a little pig in the religiosity of the ghetto; a mental institution patient who finds an unstable emotional partner desperate for love; and the doctor of this story, an alcoholic, dangerous for himself and others, who heads without hesitation toward self destruction.