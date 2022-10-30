Not Available

Drona (Nitin) is the only son of Mukhesh Rushi and Sita. Drona’s father Mukesh Rushi is an honest and dedicated Police officer. Drona likes his mother Meenakshi (Sita) so much and love her as his own life. When he was a child Drona steals his father’s revolver to scare his friends. On knowing this his father scolds him, consequently Drona leaves his home and gets lost. After 10 years, he comes back to his parents with the name Chandu. A Neighboring girl Indu (Priyamani) likes Drona/Chandu a lot. On a fateful day, she finds out that Chandu is none other than the long lost boy, Drona