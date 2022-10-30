Not Available

Drona

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Drona (Nitin) is the only son of Mukhesh Rushi and Sita. Drona’s father Mukesh Rushi is an honest and dedicated Police officer. Drona likes his mother Meenakshi (Sita) so much and love her as his own life. When he was a child Drona steals his father’s revolver to scare his friends. On knowing this his father scolds him, consequently Drona leaves his home and gets lost. After 10 years, he comes back to his parents with the name Chandu. A Neighboring girl Indu (Priyamani) likes Drona/Chandu a lot. On a fateful day, she finds out that Chandu is none other than the long lost boy, Drona

    Cast

    		PriyamaniIndu
    		Sunil
    		Raghu Babu
    		Rakhi Sawant

    View Full Cast >

    Images