A thoroughly thirsty Woody Woodpecker overhears a radio advertisement for the "Drooler's Delight" ice cream soda. Armed with his only quarter, he heads to the malt shop to relieve his thirst. Unfortunately, his quarter is stolen along the way by greedy Buzz Buzzard and a free-for-all ensues between the two over it culminating with Woody disguising himself as a woman to earn Buzz's affections and retrieve his quarter.