1999

Drop Dead Gorgeous

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1999

Studio

New Line Cinema

In a small Minnesota town, the annual beauty pageant is being covered by a TV crew. Former winner Gladys Leeman wants to make sure her daughter follows in her footsteps; explosions, falling lights, and trailer fires prove that. As the Leemans are the richest family in town, the police are pretty relaxed about it all. Despite everything, main rival (but sweet) Amber Atkins won't give up without a fight.

Cast

Kirsten DunstAmber Atkins
Ellen BarkinAnnette Atkins
Denise RichardsRebecca Ann "Becky" Leeman
Amy AdamsLeslie Miller
Kirstie AlleyGladys Leeman
Allison JanneyLoretta

View Full Cast >

Images