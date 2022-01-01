1994

Drop Zone

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1994

Studio

Paramount

A team of skydiving crooks led by DEA-agent-turned-bad Ty Moncrief (Busey) specialize in landing on police roofs and breaking in so their evil computer nerd can steal undercover agents' files and sell them to drug lords. Federal Marshal Pete Nessip (Snipes) lost a brother to this crew and learns skydiving with the help of tough-but-lovable instructor Jessie Crossmann (Butler) so he can track them down.

Cast

Wesley SnipesPete Nessip
Gary BuseyTy Moncrief
Yancy ButlerJessie Crossmann
Michael JeterEarl Leedy
Corin NemecSelkirk
Kyle SecorSwoop

View Full Cast >

Images