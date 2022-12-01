Not Available

Dropje lives in 'The Everythingshop', a store in which you'll find everything you can think of. That's paradise for Dropje, who is extremely curious and adventurous. It's not a boy, it's not a girl, no animal nor a stuffed toy... It's Dropje! And Dropje experiences the most wonderful things with the children that visit the store. Everyday routines become the biggest adventures when you're with Dropje. And if you get in trouble, Dropje will save you in unique, funny, often illogical and bizarre ways. Come and meet this happy creature!