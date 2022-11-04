Not Available

Dropping Out

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Emile Brockton enjoys TV, chicken pot pies, and...well, not much else. His life has become a meaningless procession of banal activities that prompt him to spice things up the only way he can devise: by killing himself. However, the road to suicide is filled with distractions, and these create the ultimate conundrum for him. It turns out there's quite a market for autobiographical snuff flicks, and Emile's new acquaintance from work (who is a few tacos shy of a combo plate) decides to document his demise.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images