Dropping Out

Emile Brockton enjoys TV, chicken pot pies, and...well, not much else. His life has become a meaningless procession of banal activities that prompt him to spice things up the only way he can devise: by killing himself. However, the road to suicide is filled with distractions, and these create the ultimate conundrum for him. It turns out there's quite a market for autobiographical snuff flicks, and Emile's new acquaintance from work (who is a few tacos shy of a combo plate) decides to document his demise.