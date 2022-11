Not Available

Pa Droppington sneaks out of the house to go to the theatre. Amid comic capers he is smitten by a dancer. Meanwhile his son is telling Ma that he's in love with a dancer! She is not happy but he takes her to the theatre (for her birthday). She sees hubby and chases him around, he's also chased by another performer. The son calls a clergyman, Pa saves the girl and they marry at the end.