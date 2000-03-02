2000

Drowning Mona

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

March 2nd, 2000

Studio

Neverland Films

The recently deceased Mona Dearly (Bette Midler) was many things: an abusive wife, a domineering mother, a loud-mouthed neighbor and a violent malcontent. So when her car and corpse are discovered in the Hudson River, police Chief Wyatt Rash (Danny DeVito) immediately suspects murder rather than an accident. But, since the whole community of Verplanck, N.Y., shares a deep hatred for this unceasingly spiteful woman, Rash finds his murder investigation overwhelmed with potential suspects.

Cast

Danny DeVitoChief Wyatt Rash
Bette MidlerMona Dearly
Neve CampbellEllen Rash
Jamie Lee CurtisRona Mace
Casey AffleckBobby Calzone
William FichtnerPhil Dearly

