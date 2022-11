Not Available

The most popular bands in Sweden are travelling from Stockholm to Gothenburg for a pop contest. The problem is that no one has the money needed to get to Gothenburg, and no one wants the other bands to reach the destination. Some of the most popular Swedish bands of the 1960s figures in the movie: Lee Kings, Spotnicks, Ola & The Janglers, Jerry Williams & The Violents, Shanes, Sten & Stanley and Hounds.