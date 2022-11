Not Available

Azie keeps it real and reveals the true story behind "Paid in Full" in Volume 2 of this exposé of the music biz. This volume also features D12 and Shady Records going crazy backstage, exclusive Fight Club and Throwback battles, and footage of Ness Vs Shellz, Gloria Velez, Damon Dash, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Dave Floss, Ralo Wonder, David Banner, Kayslay, Remy Martin, Babs, Murda Mook, Pretty Tone, Sir Castro and more.