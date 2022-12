Not Available

Documentary of their extraordinary adventure on a round-the-world yacht race and the disastrous capsize that nearly claimed their lives. The most famous Maxi class racing yacht of her generation, was the vision of pop star Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, who fulfilled a dream when he took up the challenge of sailing the 1985 Whitbread Round The World Race. Following her dramatic capsize in the 1985 Fastnet race after losing her keel, DRUM went on to finish a credible third overall.