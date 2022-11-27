Drum & Bass: The Movement - The D&B Documentary

Not Available

Drum & Bass: The Movement explores how a unique UK club culture rose from an underground movement to become a global phenomenon infiltrating and influencing disciplines from mainstream pop music to video games. From dubplates to mainstream crossovers, to the labels, the tracks and the clubs that shaped the game, Drum & Bass: The Movement is a snapshot of jungle drum & bass history and how it’s always been much more than a genre of dance music: it’s a lifestyle. The movement continues...