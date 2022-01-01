Drum Corps International 2014 World Championships

Not Available

Performances of the top-12 scoring corps from the DCI World Championship Finals, August 9, 2014, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Featuring: Blue Devils - 1st Place - 99.650 Bluecoats - 2nd Place - 97.175 The Cadets - 3rd Place - 96.875 Santa Clara Vanguard - 4th Place - 96.075 Carolina Crown - 5th Place - 95.675 The Cavaliers - 6th Place - 93.675 Phantom Regiment - 7th Place - 91.425 Blue Knights - 8th Place - 91.150 Blue Stars - 9th Place - 89.600 Boston Crusaders - 10th Place - 88.950 Madison Scouts - 11th Place - 87.575 Crossmen - 12th place - 86.225