25-year-old Sara Mouritzen dreams of a carriere as a drummer on the big stages and fights deeply with the admission to the Musical Conservatory of Jutland. She finds it difficult to have confidence in order to be accepted in a world, where men, beers and attitude dominates. As the entrance examination moves closer, Sarah struggles with self-esteem and identity. Is it possible as a little girl with blond hair to be "a real" drummer? Or do you have to be one of the guys to fit in?