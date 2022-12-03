Drummer’s Vacation

Not Available

A traveling man is vacationing at a summer resort kept by a farmer and his wife, and falls in love with a rich widow. The spooning of the two gets on the farmer's nerves, and he tries in various ways to discourage them. Twice, peeking through the window, he finds the flirtatious drummer making a fuss over his own wife, and when he rushes in he finds that the widow has returned and is occupying the drummer's attention. He gets his shotgun and tries to scare the drummer with it, but his wife takes it away from him and stands guard over him while she makes him do the kitchen work.