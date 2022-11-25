Not Available

Drumming & Rain: A Choreographer’s Score is a conversation in which the Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker offers the performance theorist and musicologist Bojana Cvejić wide-ranging insights into choreography, and into the making of Drumming and Rain, two landmark works created to the music of minimalist composer Steve Reich. Both choreographies are known for a vitalist fusion of structural brilliance and virtuosic energy. Not only the superb dancing, but also the costumes by Dries Van Noten and the scenography by Jan Versweyveld participate in the integrated composition of the two performances.