1939

Drums Along the Mohawk

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 2nd, 1939

Studio

20th Century Fox

Set in America's Colonial period, John Ford's adventure tale follows Gilbert (Henry Fonda) and Lana Martin (Claudette Colbert) as they try to survive the rugged frontier. After their settlement is repeatedly attacked by Indians, the couple is taken in by a spinster (Edna May Oliver). Lana bears a son, while Gilbert heads off to fight the Indians and the British. He returns, wounded, to find his family once again under attack by the Indians.

Cast

Henry FondaGilbert Martin
Edna May OliverMrs. McKlennar
Eddie CollinsChristian Reall
John CarradineCaldwell
Dorris BowdonMary Reall
Jessie RalphMrs. Weaver

