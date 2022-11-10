1978

Drunken Master

  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 4th, 1978

Studio

Seasonal Film Corporation

Jackie Chan stars as Wong Fei-Hung, whose mischievous antics land him in hot water. Having tolerated enough of his son's mishaps, Fei-Hung's dad enlists his sadistic uncle, who specializes in drunken-style kung fu, to teach the lad some discipline. This Hong Kong martial-arts comedy helped establish the slapstick fighting style that would become Chan's trademark.

Cast

Jackie ChanWong Fei-Hung
Yuen Siu-TinSu Hua Chi
Hwang Jang-LeeThunderleg
Dean ShekProfessor Kai-Hsien
Lam KauWong Kei-Ying
Linda LinFei-Hung's Aunt

