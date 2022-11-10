Drunken Master

Jackie Chan stars as Wong Fei-Hung, whose mischievous antics land him in hot water. Having tolerated enough of his son's mishaps, Fei-Hung's dad enlists his sadistic uncle, who specializes in drunken-style kung fu, to teach the lad some discipline. This Hong Kong martial-arts comedy helped establish the slapstick fighting style that would become Chan's trademark.
|Jackie Chan
|Wong Fei-Hung
|Yuen Siu-Tin
|Su Hua Chi
|Hwang Jang-Lee
|Thunderleg
|Dean Shek
|Professor Kai-Hsien
|Lam Kau
|Wong Kei-Ying
|Linda Lin
|Fei-Hung's Aunt
