Winter 2020, somewhere in France. After an abundant and reckless consumption of alcohol, Dario, 27, wakes up clueless in the old family mansion he's been inhabiting for many years with his two brothers, Mazzio and Ramirez. Despite his will to sober up, Dario's puzzled mind starts tricking him. His subconscious will eventually drag him into even deeper and darker existential places . Will he find a way out from this hallucinatory nightmare ?