Rambabu (Venkatesh) is a self-made man and a cable operator in a small village near Vijayanagaram. He has a wife (Meena) and two daughters. His elder daughter’s nude shots are secretly captured by an youngster when she attends a nature camp. When he blackmails daughter and mother, he is accidentally killed by them. Rambabu comes to know about the issue and assures that he will save his family against possible imprisonment. Rest of the story is about how he creates a plan, executes it and saves his family.