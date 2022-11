Not Available

Dry shampoo - for in-between. Dry shampoo is the ideal dry wash between normal shampoos. The hairstyle is preserved, is fresh from the ground up and plenty again. It is best not to wait until the hair is stringy. Application: 1.) Brush the hair thoroughly. 2.) Spray evenly and economical from a distance of 20cm on every strand of hair. 3.) Rub the hair with a towel and carefully and thoroughly brush out the shampoo.