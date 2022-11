Not Available

The film tells the story of a university student in journalism, Yasmine, who, along with her friends Bilal and Walid, solves the mystery of a mysterious crime dating back more than 25 years.It is related to a woman who was found mutilated, murdered and lying in the middle of the road, and they end up, after an investigation, into a small village. Bulletin) isolated in the middle of the forest. Jasmine and her companions feel trapped in the jungle and terrified, trying to escape