1954

Désirée

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 1954

Studio

20th Century Fox

In Marseilles, France in 1794, Desiree Clary, a young millinery clerk, becomes infatuated with Napoleon Bonaparte, but winds up wedding Genaral Jean-Baptiste Berandotte, an aid to Napoleon who later joins the forces that bring about the Emperor's downfall. Josephine Beauharnais, a worldly courtesan marries Napoleon and becomes Empress of France, but is then cast aside by her spouse when she proves unable to produce an heir to the throne.

Cast

Jean SimmonsDesiree Clary
Merle OberonEmpress Josephine
Michael RennieBernadotte
Cameron MitchellJoseph Bonaparte
Elizabeth SellarsJulie
Charlotte AustinPaulette Bonaparte

View Full Cast >

Images