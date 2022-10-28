In Marseilles, France in 1794, Desiree Clary, a young millinery clerk, becomes infatuated with Napoleon Bonaparte, but winds up wedding Genaral Jean-Baptiste Berandotte, an aid to Napoleon who later joins the forces that bring about the Emperor's downfall. Josephine Beauharnais, a worldly courtesan marries Napoleon and becomes Empress of France, but is then cast aside by her spouse when she proves unable to produce an heir to the throne.
|Jean Simmons
|Desiree Clary
|Merle Oberon
|Empress Josephine
|Michael Rennie
|Bernadotte
|Cameron Mitchell
|Joseph Bonaparte
|Elizabeth Sellars
|Julie
|Charlotte Austin
|Paulette Bonaparte
