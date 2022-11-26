DSP Tries It: Cup Noodles FFXV Special Edition!

Not Available

A lonely man struggles to assemble two cups of ramen for reviewing purposes. He attempts to utilize his Keurig coffee maker to boil the water for it, failing as his fancy mug prevents him from pouring water properly, despite the fact he clearly has several measuring cups that he could use, or even just the cups of ramen themselves. His struggle showcases the undertones of the class struggle present in the United States currently. He talks up the great value of the ramen, but then spends a majority of the film complaining about the poor quality of it, all the while lamenting about his cold that he expects this “low grade” product to cure demonstrating an absurd level of hypocrisy. In the end, he learns nothing and only serves to make the viewers suffer through watching him obliviously stumble through his life in easily preventable pain.