Not Available

Welcome to D.T.A. Productions, the world famous production company owned by French actor François Gilbier, better known for his on-screen persona, Terror A-Lister Osama bin Laden. Come join us as we take an inside look at the team that runs the day to day operations at D.T.A. and the professional men and women that are dedicated to bringing the very best in Jihad programming to terror fans all over the world.