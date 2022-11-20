DTS Blu-Ray Music Demo Disc 12

Not Available

Reference quality DTS demonstration Blu-ray disc. For testing and demonstrating your surround system. Tracklist: Toto – Pamela, Bad Co – I Can`t Get Enough Of Your Love, Flogging Molly – Devil`s Dance Floor, Billy Idol – Rebel Yell, Jim James and Tom Morello – The Ghost of Tom Joad, Mike & The Mechanics – Over My Shoulder, Tina Turner – What`s Love Got To Do With It, UB40 – Here I Am (Come And Take Me), Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms (Audio Only Track), Mumford & Sons – I`m On Fire, Peter Gabriel – Red Rain, Cahn & Van Hausen – All My Tommorrows, Sunrise Avenue with Helene Fischer – It`s My Life, Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence, Roxette – It Must Have Been Love, Various Artists – While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Paul McCartney & Wings – Lady Madonna, The Beach Boys – Fun Fun Fun, Rob Thomas – This Is How The Heart Breaks, Bruno Mars – Amazing, Katy Perry – Roar, Pharrel Williams – Happy, David Guetta – Thomas Gold Mashup