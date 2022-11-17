Du Bunui Gyulhonsikgwa Han Bunui Jangryesik

Not Available

Kimjho Gwang-soo is one of the most recognized Korean gay activist as well as a filmmaker. This is his feature debut as a director and producer. A queer movie that delivers the goods—humorous and touching—and fulfills the director’s wish for a more “open” society. A story of two people that masquerade as a couple to hide their homosexuality and keep their real loves intact. Minsoo, who is gay and wants to escape from his meddling parents, and Hyojin, who is a lesbian and wants to adopt a baby, are both doctors working at the same hospital. To fulfill their wishes, they decide to fake their nuptials. Their marriage is surrounded by episodes, some are humorous and others full of pathos. Unlike other films dealing with similar subject matter, focusing on the darker side of the spectrum, the director’s choice to keep things lighter and brighter is also a virtue.