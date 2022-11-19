Du sheng wu ming xiao zi

Not Available

Nick Cheung is Nobody, a gambling wiz who falls in love with a blind model named Candy (Shu Qi). Meanwhile, he and his partners (including that versatile Wong Jing) go to work for the dastardly Lung Fong, who’s a top gang boss in Shenzen. He hires Nobody to swindle high-rollers at his Shenzen casino. However, things go to hell when Candy’s dad (Hui Siu-Hung) arrives at the casino with stolen money from Candy’s account - which was supposed to pay for her eye surgery. Nobody helps out Pop, but that sets in motion a series of events that can only be described as harrowing. Nobody goes down in a big way and he attempts to struggle back, even invoking the classic line “I want to get back what I lost.” Cue Better Tomorrow theme music.