2034,Japan is divided into north and south parts.In the south,people live a peaceful life,while conflicts are going on in the north. For Yoriko,a nurse in the north,her sole consolation is to visit where she can access her late daughter’s lifetime information.One day,Yoriko is abducted,but she learns that dead individual’s total memories are preserved as in the south,and that her daughter is still alive in that form.Yoriko heads south to see her daughter.She is helped by a hacker group intending to expose the injustice of the state.