Suellen (Thalita Carauta) is a cook who works hard to keep her little son, her younger sister and her mother alone. One day, your dreams come true: she splits in two. Her copy, identical physically, has different personality, being much more extroverted and courageous. The idea would be to divide the tasks with the other one, but soon Suellen realizes that the look-alike has plans of its own, and decides to betray the original.