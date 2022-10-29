Dubaï Flamingo

Not Available

Vincent lives in Dubaï. When his wife Livia goes missing, he is immediately concerned and sets out to look for her. She may have gone off with another man, or there may be a more sinister explanation. In a car park, he comes across a young woman in tears. They strike up an instant rapport and together they begin to scour the region between the city and the desert, a place where dreams and reality melt seamlessly into one another...