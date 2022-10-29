Not Available

Dubaï Flamingo

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vincent lives in Dubaï. When his wife Livia goes missing, he is immediately concerned and sets out to look for her. She may have gone off with another man, or there may be a more sinister explanation. In a car park, he comes across a young woman in tears. They strike up an instant rapport and together they begin to scour the region between the city and the desert, a place where dreams and reality melt seamlessly into one another...

Cast

Sergi LópezVincent
Florence ThomassinLivia
Claire NeboutLa chanteuse
Isabelle HuppertLa chèvre (voice) (uncredited)
Vanessa ParadisJackie

