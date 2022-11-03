Not Available

Agent Ara is back! In this final episode in the DUBBED & DANGEROUS TRILOGY. When the world is being held ransom by an evil criminal madman, it's going to take a very special secret agent to save the day. Special Agent Ara (Ara Paiaya) answers the call to action and adventure in DUBBED AND DANGEROUS 3. Agent Ara must face all manner of bad guys including assorted martial arts thugs, ninjas, hair wielding femme fatals, mini shek and much more to keep the world safe. Ara's only assistance comes from Agent Raquel and her team of sexy fighters. A spooftacular martial arts cult comedy classic!