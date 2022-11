Not Available

Back in April, I visited Dublin for a couple of days. After a month of editing, I'm finally able to show the footage I captured there! This is a style of video I've not really approached before, but I've taken influence from 'Koyaanisqatsi' and 'Man with a Movie Camera' to create a sense of a 'city symphony', built upon visual and thematic links between objects and places and the manipulation of time.