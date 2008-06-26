Dublin 26.06.08: A Movie in 4 Days

Not Available

In a rare and potentially fatal feat of cinematic daring, Dublin: The Movie was shot entirely between 12.01am to 11.59pm on Thursday June 26th 2008. This audacious cinematic collage offers both a unique snapshot of a single day in the life of Dublin and a vivid example of a bold guerrilla filmmaking model.The film is an eclectic, multi-authored impression of Dublin (within the M50) as it lived, died, breathed, made love, filled up and emptied, consumed, wept, was rained or shone on, grew bright and then darkened again.