In the village called Utka (Duck), in an old larder, there lived a house sprite, Shishok. A real one, with horns and in a fur coat, jolly and mischievous. He could walk through walls and find lost things. The only thing distressing Shishok was that the children stopped seeing him when they grew up. Everything had changed with the arrival of an 8-year-old girl, Olya, who came to the village for vacations…