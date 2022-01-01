1990

DuckTales: The Movie - Treasure of the Lost Lamp

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

August 2nd, 1990

Studio

Walt Disney Animation

Scrooge McDuck, his dimwitted pilot Launch Pad, and his newphews Huey, Dewey and Louie, with Webby, arrive in Egypt where Scrooge finds the lost treasure of Collie Baba, unbeknownst to Scrooge, a magic lamp was included inside the treasure, so while the nephews have fun with the genie, they all have no idea that they're being stalked by a power hungry sorceror named Murlock and his dimwitted thief.

Alan YoungScrooge McDuck
Terence McGovernLaunchpad
Russi TaylorHuey Duck / Dewey Duck / Louie Duck / Webbigal "Webby" Vanderquack
Richard LibertiniDijon
Christopher LloydMerlock
June ForayMrs. Featherby

