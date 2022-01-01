DuckTales: The Movie - Treasure of the Lost Lamp

1990

Scrooge McDuck, his dimwitted pilot Launch Pad, and his newphews Huey, Dewey and Louie, with Webby, arrive in Egypt where Scrooge finds the lost treasure of Collie Baba, unbeknownst to Scrooge, a magic lamp was included inside the treasure, so while the nephews have fun with the genie, they all have no idea that they're being stalked by a power hungry sorceror named Murlock and his dimwitted thief.