Dudamel: El sonido de los ninos

Hundreds of children and youth orchestras around the world are emerging musical inspired by the Venezuelan phenomenon known as "The System." This rebellion of thousands of children are being held internationally to give children everywhere the opportunity to grow in an atmosphere of creativity, companionship, entertainment, art, discipline and high social values. The brilliant and charismatic Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads to an unforgettable journey to some of the most remote corners of the world, about the transformative stories of a group of children who bring us a clear and powerful message: "music is a universal right. " Filmed in seven countries, Dudamel: the sound of children is a journey into the bowels of this global phenomenon that elevates the importance of art as a spiritual weapon against a dehumanized world.