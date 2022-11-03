1931

Dude Ranch

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    May 14th, 1931

    Studio

    Paramount

    Chester Carr, owner of a dude ranch in the Rockies, caters to guests seeking the thrill of the Wild West. Among his guests are the wealthy Spruce Meadows and his daughter Susan. But the West isn't wild anymore and most of Carr's guests are bored and about to leave. He is in despair when a caravan carrying a broke-down-and-out troupe of actors---Jennifer, Judd, Mrs. Merridew and her daughter, Alice---crashes down the hill and wrecks the hotel sign.

    Cast

    		Jack OakieJennifer / Vance Kilroy
    		Stuart ErwinChester Carr
    		Eugene PalletteJudd / Black Jed
    		Mitzi GreenAlice Merridew
    		June CollyerSusan Meadows
    		Charles SellonSpruce Meadows

