Dudecreeps

Four dimwitted teenagers arrive in a new town and are ready to party. The beer is flowing, the bongs are a-ripping, and everyone is looking to hook some sweet beef. When lightning strikes and their boi, Kevin, disappears into a cloud of smoke, they discover that people are being abducted by a mysterious, extraterrestrial presence. As brainwashed abductees overrun their Suburbia, the teens make foolhardy attempts to rescue their friends. With the aid of a wild conspiracy theorist and a human-friendly-alien, friendships are tested, alien secrets are exposed, and some heads totally explode.