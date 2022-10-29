Dudes Being Dudes in Wine Country

Not Available

101 million Americans drink wine. Over 1/3 of that wine comes from overseas and a vast majority of the remainder comes from Northern California. We've all heard of Napa, Bordeaux and Burgundy. What about Paso Robles? Or Austin, Texas? How about wine from Michigan? Did you know Canada makes world-class wines? Mexico too? The list goes on...and we're going to take you along with us as we explore each of these new world-class wine regions and the people that make them so awesome to visit.