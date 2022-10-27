Not Available

Based on the 60's-era cartoon of the same name. Royal Canadian Mountie Dudley Do-right is busy keeping the peace in his small mountain town when his old rival, Snidely Whiplash, comes up with a plot to buy all the property in town, then start a phony gold rush by seeding the river with gold nuggets. Can this well-meaning (though completely incompetent) Mountie stop Whiplash's evil plan?